Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CPK traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.00. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $557,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

