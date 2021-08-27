Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.88

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CSN opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.03. Chesnara has a twelve month low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £457.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.84.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

