Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.88

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CSN opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.03. Chesnara has a twelve month low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £457.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.84.
About Chesnara
See Also: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.