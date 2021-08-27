Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.60.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CD. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
