Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CD. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chindata Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

