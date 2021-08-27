Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02. Chindata Group has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chindata Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

