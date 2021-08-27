Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $50.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $642.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,504 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $13,342,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

