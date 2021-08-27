CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 37,236 shares.The stock last traded at $19.55 and had previously closed at $19.37.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

