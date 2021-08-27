Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 38.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,014 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after acquiring an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.64.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

