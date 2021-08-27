Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,826,000 after buying an additional 296,423 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO remained flat at $$59.20 during midday trading on Friday. 393,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,298,412. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.