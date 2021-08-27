Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.31. 870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,483. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.99. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

