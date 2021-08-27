Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $706.40. 8,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,082. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $650.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.33 and a 1-year high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

