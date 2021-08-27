Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 488,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,106,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

