Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,559 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.63. 39,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

