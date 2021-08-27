City Office REIT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,446 put options on the company. This is an increase of 864% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 put options.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIO opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $698.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

