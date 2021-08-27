Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 5.6%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. 19,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,314,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Insiders sold 2,216,801 shares of company stock valued at $23,637,048 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,660 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,953,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,040,000 after buying an additional 1,479,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,196,698 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

