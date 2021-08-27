CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 14,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,279,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $507.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 76,359 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

