Clearside Biomedical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 961 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,072% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of CLSD opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

