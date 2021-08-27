Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Up to $7.90

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $8.22. Clene shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands.

CLNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The stock has a market cap of $501.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 15.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

