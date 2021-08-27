CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $5,322.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00037556 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,690,860 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

