CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

CNX stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

