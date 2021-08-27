Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 345,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $313.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -3.58. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. Analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

