Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGGGF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of CGGGF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96. Coats Group has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

