Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $19.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $954.94. 454,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $955.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $888.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.