Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $34.84 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 3.36% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $34,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Shares of JVAL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 27,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.37. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

