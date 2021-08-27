Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,601 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Appian were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.96. 528,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.62 and a beta of 1.74. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

