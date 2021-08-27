Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 6,942 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 553,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,405,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $232.73. 3,748,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,543. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $232.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

