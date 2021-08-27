COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from COG Financial Services’s previous final dividend of $0.002.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
COG Financial Services Company Profile
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.