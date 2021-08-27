COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from COG Financial Services’s previous final dividend of $0.002.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

COG Financial Services Company Profile

COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

