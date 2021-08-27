Coin Artist Trading 55.7% Higher This Week (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $109,636.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coin Artist

COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

