CoinDeal Token Reaches Market Cap of $734,907.57 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $734,907.57 and $25.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00753095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00100286 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.