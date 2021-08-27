CoinFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,885.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinFi has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $737,681.95 and $53,885.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00763064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00099899 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

COFI is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

