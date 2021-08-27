Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Electromed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

