Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Reaches $151,076.48

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $151,076.48 and $10.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.05 or 0.01294811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.55 or 0.00332224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00171117 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

