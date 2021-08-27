Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 46,545 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. 1,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.74. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

