Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 135.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.07. 359,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,984. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.96 billion and a PE ratio of -78.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,956,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

