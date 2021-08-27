Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,967. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.68. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

