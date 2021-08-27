Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 21,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 389,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 66,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,373,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,197,000 after acquiring an additional 297,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. 303,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,327. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

