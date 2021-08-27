Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.52.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded up $14.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $567.00. 79,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,855. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $516.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

