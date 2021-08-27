Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,728.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $10.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $634.65. 30,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.24. The company has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a PE ratio of 752.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $630.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

