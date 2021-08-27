Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – Community Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

8/13/2021 – Community Healthcare Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

8/11/2021 – Community Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Community Healthcare Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

7/13/2021 – Community Healthcare Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

7/7/2021 – Community Healthcare Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

CHCT stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,423. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

