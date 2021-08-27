Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.