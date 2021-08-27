Comparing Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Proxim Wireless and Maxar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxar Technologies 0 6 7 0 2.54

Maxar Technologies has a consensus price target of $44.85, indicating a potential upside of 50.04%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Volatility & Risk

Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Maxar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies $1.72 billion 1.26 $303.00 million ($1.93) -15.49

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Proxim Wireless and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies 0.34% -8.21% -2.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform. This segment also offers geospatial information, application, and analytic services. It serves U.S. and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence agencies, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

