Compass (NYSE:COMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

COMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

COMP stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.12. Compass has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

