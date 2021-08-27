Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 46,731 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $92,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $70,506,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after buying an additional 287,927 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.22. 578,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

