Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.33% of ANSYS worth $101,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 988.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 143,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.02. The stock had a trading volume of 374,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.