Contrasting DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) & Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get DXC Technology alerts:

This table compares DXC Technology and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 1.92% 14.72% 3.42% Net Element -2.88% -48.77% -7.33%

76.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Net Element’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.52 -$149.00 million $2.43 15.11 Net Element $65.71 million 0.87 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -14.53

Net Element has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology. Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DXC Technology and Net Element, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 2 8 0 2.64 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Net Element.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Net Element on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc., a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools. It provides integrated payment acceptance solutions, value-added POS, and business process management services under the Unified Payments name; transactional services, mobile payment transactions, online payment transactions, and other payment technologies under the PayOnline name; and Pay-Travel, an integrated payment processing solutions to the travel industry. The company's products and services also include Aptito POS Platform, an integrated POS platform for the hospitality, retail, service, and on the go industries; Restoactive, a POS and restaurant management platform; Unified m-POS, a mobile POS application to accept payments; Zero Pay, a zero-fee payment acceptance program for small business merchants (SMB); Netevia, a multi-channel payments and merchant management platform; and Netevia Mastercard, a payment processing platform for SMB. Net Element, Inc. offers its products and services through retail and mobile merchants, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.