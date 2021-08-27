Contrasting StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) & Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -189.23% Myriad Genetics -15.64% -4.29% -2.75%

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and Myriad Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Myriad Genetics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Myriad Genetics has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 24.47%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Myriad Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.81 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 4.10 -$44.20 million ($0.35) -95.83

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

