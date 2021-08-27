Contrasting Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) & PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and PCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.05 million 2.07 $7.22 million N/A N/A PCB Bancorp $91.50 million 3.12 $16.17 million $1.04 18.53

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Westbury Bancorp and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PCB Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential downside of 28.65%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 23.43% N/A N/A PCB Bancorp 29.64% 11.73% 1.37%

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier’s checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services, cash management services, and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

