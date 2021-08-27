CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $142.98 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $148.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

