Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coty had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956,345. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

