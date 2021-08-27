Cowen Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $335.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.36.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $305.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.33. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

