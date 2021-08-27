Cream (CRM) Hits Market Cap of $34,915.25

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $34,915.25 and $17.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,345.74 or 0.99955093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00041969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.74 or 0.00493591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00364658 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.83 or 0.00857671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067732 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004675 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

